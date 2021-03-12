Puducherry elections | Former AINRC legislator joins Congress

PUDUCHERRY

12 March 2021 18:24 IST

In the 2016 elections, Mr Vaidyanathan contested from the constituency as an Independent but failed to retain the seat

Former legislator belonging to the All India N R Congress (AINRC) Vaidyanathan on Friday joined the Congress party.

Mr Vaidyanathan visited the PCC office and joined the party in the presence of former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam and PCC chief A. V Subramanian.

He won the Lawspet constituency by contesting on an AINRC ticket in 2011 elections. After he was denied ticket by the party in the 2016 elections, Mr Vaidyanathan contested from the constituency as an Independent but failed to retain the seat.

