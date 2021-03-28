Puducherry Assembly polls | Stalin asked me to contest from Villianur, says Siva

DMK wanted to take head on former partyman A. Namassivayam who engineered the defection of K. Venketesan earlier.

DMK President M. K. Stalin has specifically directed local leadership to contest from Villianur after he came to know that it was former Minister A. Namassivayam who engineered the defection of DMK legislator K. Venketesan to the BJP, DMK leader in Assembly and convenor (South) R. Siva said in Puducherry on Sunday.

Mr. Namassivayam, who won the last Assembly polls on Congress ticket from Villianur had now shifted to Mannadipet after he joined the BJP.

"Thalapathi (commander) asked to me to contest from Villianur as he was upset with Mr. Namassivayam for weaning away our legislator. He asked me to contest from Villianur. That is why I have to shift from Orleanpet, " he told The Hindu while campaigning near Arumparthapuram in Villianur constituency.

Mr. Siva said the DMK leadership wanted the party to take head on the leader who weaned away the party MLA but however he (Mr. Namassivayam) shifted to another constituency.

Moreover, the Villianur constituency was represented by DMK four times in the past. “Till 1980, we had our leaders winning from the constituency. Our leader Mr. Stalin will be campaigning for the party candidates on April 3 in Puducherry. We will be organising a public meeting in town,”he added.

He also informed the party’s decision to join party in the case seeking implementation of 10% reservation in NEET for government school students in medical colleges. The Centre had informed the court while hearing a PIL that the Union Territory was not empowered to implement the 10 % reservation policy, he said.

“We are planning to challenge the Centre’s contention because the Tamil Nadu government had already implemented such a decision,” he added.