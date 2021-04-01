Puducherry

Puducherry Assembly polls | PM’s speech was disappointing: Narayanasamy

Terming the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the public meeting organised by the NDA on Tuesday as “disappointing”, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday said Mr. Modi failed to address the long-term demands of the people and different political parties on obtaining Statehood and the waiver of legacy loans.

In a video released to the media, he said, “The Prime Minister only used the occasion to personally attack me and say that I was denied a ticket though I served the Gandhi family and to accuse me of corruption during my tenure as Chief Minister.”

The former Chief Minister said he had already clarified certain issues, including his decision not to contest the Assembly election.

“It is the BJP government that rules the Centre. If there were corruption charges against me, your government should have investigated. It is not appropriate for the Prime Minister to speak without any evidence against me,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

The Prime Minister’s speech “did not go down well with the supporters of the All India N.R. Congress”, as Modi failed to give any assurance on making AINRC chief N. Rangasamy the Chief Minister of the Union Territory after the election.

“The vote given to the AINRC is a vote given to BJP. It is only the B-team of the BJP,” he said.

