Puducherry Assembly polls | People should reject ‘communal’ forces, says VCK chief

Thol. Thirumavalavan

PUDUCHERRY

25 March 2021 18:42 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party was using All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)and All India N. R Congress (AINRC) to come to power in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Member of Parliament and chief of VCK Thol Thirumavalavan said here on Thursday.

“If the BJP was using AIADMK to come to power in Tamil Nadu, the Saffron party was using AINRC to establish its government in the Union Territory. But the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will reject communal forces,” he said addressing a press conference at Kottakuppam near Puducherry.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the BJP has adopted a twin policy for coming to power in non-BJP ruled States. “It will either try to destroy the Opposition or will first embrace a partner and then eliminate the ally to establish its rule,” he said.

He said the election manifesto of the party for UT would be released in a day or two.

Mr. Thirumavalavan later sought votes for candidates of Secular Progressive Alliance, in which VCK is a partner. VCK nominee Angalane alias Deva Pozhilan is contesting from Ozhukarai constituency.