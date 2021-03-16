Puducherry Assembly polls | Narayanasamy not in Congress list of 14 candidates

Sources claimed that Mr Narayanasamy had told his confidantes that he was not inclined to contest the elections this time.

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy’s name did not figure in the list of 14 candidates for the Assembly elections announced by the All India Congress Committee late on Tuesday evening. The party has announced candidates for all but Yanam constituency.

Of the 30 seats in Puducherry, the Congress is contesting in 15 seats while its ally DMK has been given 13 seats and CPI and VCK one constituency each.

The 14 candidates are Karthikeyan (Ossudu-SC), P. Selvanadane (Kadirgamam), M. Kannan (Indira Nagar), MOHF Shahjahan (Kamaraj Nagar), M. Vaithianathan (Lawspet), S. Senthil Kumaran (Muthialpet), T. Djeamourthy (Ariankuppam), R.K.R Anantharaman (Manavely), M. Kandasamy (Embalam-SC), V. Vizeaveny (Nettapakkam-SC), A. Marimuthu (Nedungadu-SC), R. Kamalakannan (Thirunallar), A. V Subramanian (Karaikal North) and Ramesh Preambath (Mahe)