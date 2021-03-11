Puducherry Assembly polls | Congress to contest 15 seats, DMK 13

CHENNAI

11 March 2021 19:55 IST

The CPI and the VCK will contest in one seat each.

The Congress and DMK on Thursday evening finalised a seat sharing deal for the Puducherry Assembly elections.

As per the agreement, Congress will contest in 15 Assembly constituencies, six seats less than what it had contested in the previous elections in 2016.

The DMK will field candidates in 13 seats, while the CPI and VCK will contest in one constituency each.

