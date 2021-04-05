Puducherry Assembly polls | Candidates indulge in silent campaign

Those in fray for the elections switched the mode of campaign to individual household visits and speaking to influential persons in their respective constituencies over phone

After open public campaigning by political parties and their candidates came to an end on Sunday evening for the April 6 Assembly polls, those in fray for the elections switched the mode of campaign to individual household visits and speaking to influential persons in their respective constituencies over phone.

Candidates and top leaders of main political parties told The Hindu that since the public campaign came to an end on Sunday evening, they have been talking to important people in their constituencies.

"Our leader (N. Rangasamy) was confined at home and nearby locations talking to people over phone based on feedback from party workers. He personally called up people who could influence voters in the locality seeking support. We used the last 24 hours to make up the lost ground or in places where support to our candidates was much less," said a AINRC candidate.

A top Congress leader said the interval before the polling started was used to fill the gaps in booth management. "Party candidates also tried to speak to voters over the phone seeking their support. The traditional voters were also asked to cast their vote without fail and to increase voting per cent among support groups/communities," said the leader.

Some candidates held meetings with their core teams to mobilise voters to the polling stations early itself taking into account the hot weather. Candidates were seen travelling alone in their bikes to localities to meet voters personally.

Meanwhile, the Odiansalai police registered a case against supporters of independent candidate G. Nehru from Orleanpet and supporters of AIADMK candidate A. Anbalagan from Uppalam for taking out bike rally on Sunday evening. The District Election office had banned bike rallies for a 72-hour period ahead of polling day.