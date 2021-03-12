Puducherry

Puducherry Assembly elections | Tension in front of PCC office

Minor tension prevailed in front of PCC office, in Puducherry on March 12, 2021.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Tension prevailed in front of the Pradesh Congress Office on Friday following a tussle between Congress and members of the women’s wing of BJP.

While the members of the women’s wing of BJP were staging a protest against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for allegedly “insulting” women during an agitation against fuel price hike in Haryana, Congress workers, who were holding a meeting at the PCC office, raised objections to the protest by the BJP near their office.

A wordy duel escalated and some Congress workers threw a flower vase and chappals at the protesting women. The women workers of BJP also retaliated by throwing them back. The situation was brought under control after the intervention of police from Grand Bazaar station.

