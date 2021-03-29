Puducherry

Puducherry Assembly elections | PM Modi to address election rally on March 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Assembly election, in Lawspet, Puducherry on February 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Puducherry on March 30 to seek support for the NDA in the Union Territory for the April 6 Assembly elections.

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to Puducherry to campaign for the NDA candidates after having addressed a poll rally in Puducherry on February 25 after unveiling several centrally sponsored development projects that day.

He will speak at the rally to be held at the AFT Thidal in Puducherry, BJP sources said.

The AINRC, which heads the NDA in Puducherry, is contesting from 16 of the total 30 constituencies, while the BJP is seeking election from nine seats and the AIADMK from five.

AINRC leader and former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is seeking election from two segments — Thattanchavady and Yanam.

Elections in Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6.

