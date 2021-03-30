Puducherry Assembly elections | Modi expresses confidence in NDA win

PUDUCHERRY

30 March 2021 20:08 IST

Highlights denial of ticket to Narayanasamy

Predicting a win for the NDA in the Assembly elections to four States and Puducherry, BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the situation of the Congress in the Union Territory was reflected when its former Chief Minister Narayansamy has been denied a ticket.

“I could see a wave in all the four States and one UT. The situation in Puducherry is unique,” he said citing the denial of ticket of Mr Narayansamy. “It reflects the condition of Congress. He was denied ticket despite being a loyalist (to Gandhi family) for so many years,” he said addressing a public meeting at AFT ground in Puducherry.

Terming the previous Congress government UT as one of the worst “non- performing” governments, he said the Congress legislators themselves had levelled charges against the Chief Minister and his family.

He reiterated the Centre’s commitment for the overall development of the Union Territory by concentrating on infrastructure development, job creation and tourism sector. The region had a tremendous scope in terms of growth in spiritual tourism, he said.

Mr Modi said the Centre had constructed 6,000 houses under the housing scheme and another 8,000 are under construction. The Centre had sanctioned ₹2000 crore worth projects under the Smart City programme, he added.

Speaking on the occasion AINRC leader and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy charged that the last five years under Mr Narayanasamy were the “darkest” in the history of Puducherry and his government had taken the region ten years backwards.

Candidates belonging to AIADMK and BJP were also present at the public meeting.