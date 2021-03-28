Puducherry Assembly elections | Congress manifesto pushes for Statehood

PUDUCHERRY

28 March 2021 17:14 IST

The manifesto gives an assurance to protect the reservation, liberty and integrity of the minorities.

A push for Statehood status for Puducherry, inclusion of the UT in the 15th Central Finance Commission and waiver of legacy loans forms the main planks of the Congress party's election manifesto released on Sunday.

The manifesto, which envisages concessions cutting across sectors such as industry, education, fishermen welfare and agriculture, was launched by Congress leaders V. Narayanasamy, former Chief Minister, V. Vaithilingam MP and Veerappa Moily, AICC observer .

The high points of the manifesto include 60 GB data free for higher secondary and college students, laptops for students of standards 10, 12 and college students and free bus pass and Wi-Fi facility for rural students, and free annual medical check-up for all women.

The manifesto also promises a slum-free Puducherry, free education from primary to research level education to children of SC/ST/Backward Class communities and a waiver of loans obtained from Backward Class Corporation and from PADCO and reopening of all ration Shops closed by the BJP Government at the Centre.

Apart from the promise to take efforts to cancel NEET and rejection of the National Education Policy (NEP), the manifesto advocates a thrust on job oriented courses, free education from primary education to research education to the students of SC, ST, OBC, BC fisherman and girls in phased manner, and extending reservation to Puducherry students in engineering/medical education.

The Congress promises establishment of a Law University and a separate Education Board in Puducherry.

To boost industry, the manifesto promises to set up an IT Park and Textile Park in Puducherry, amendment of laws to promote ease of business, and revival of AFT, Swadeshi Mill and Bharathi Mills.

Free drinking water to rural households, multi-storied parking, CCTV coverage of to all the houses and flyovers are other promises.

On the power front, it promises uninterrupted supply round-the-clock and free electricity to families who consume less than 150 units for domestic purposes. The Congress will oppose privatisation of the transmission of the Electricity Board.

A world class hospital in Karaikal, a State Medical Education University in Puducherry and free COVID vaccines are among the promises on the healthcare front.

On the agriculture sector, the rejection of the three Central farm laws and procurement of paddy and other produce from farmers by Government, establishment of a Agriculture University in Karaikal, and enhancing the agricultural input subsidy from ₹25000 to ₹30000 are key features.

On fisher welfare, the manifesto envisages efforts for inclusion of fishermen in the ST list, hiking diesel subsidy to fisherman boats will be enhanced by 30 per cent and Ban Relief Assistance to ₹9000. Fisherman who die due to natural calamity, will be given relief amount of ₹10 lakhs and old age pension increased two times from the existing amount.

The manifesto also promises fisheries science courses at UG level and PG level in Puducherry colleges and free education to fisher community children from primary to research levels in a phased manner, reservation for the children of fisherman in fishery related courses in other states and reservation for the jobs in the department of fisheries and fisherman welfare.

On youth welfare, the manifesto moots an IAS Training Academy in all four regions, generating private sector employment and earmarking 75% for locals and filling up of all vacancies in Government Department will be filled by 2022.

An employment allowance of ₹1000 per month for those who passed in Engineering and Medical Education degree for not exceeding 2 Years until they get job and an Incubation Fund of ₹100 crores for creating various schemes to provide employment opportunities are other proposals.

On women's welfare the Congress promises ₹1000 per month to families headed by women, grant loans in the range of ₹5 to ₹15 lakh for an estimated 4000 Self-Help Groups with a subsidy of ₹2 , free animal feed and increasing procurement price of milk from ₹32 to ₹38 to increase the income of women. The Women’s Commission will be revived.

Financial assistance for house construction to BPL families will be increased from ₹2 lakhs to ₹3 lakhs, free house site patta to landless labourers and a slum-free Puducherry are promised.

Free dhotis and sarees twice a year to the widows and old-aged, 50% transport for spiritual visit to various holy places in India and enhancement of old age and freedom fighter pension are promised.

Immediate elections to local bodies and untied funds for the payment of staff salaries are proposed. The manifesto gives an assurance to protect the reservation, liberty and integrity of the minorities.