Puducherry Assembly elections | Congress collapsing across country due to dynasty politics, says Amit Shah

Lambasting the erstwhile Congress government in Puducherry, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 28 alleged V. Narayansamy, who headed it, gave “cut money” to the “Gandhi family” from ₹15,000 crore Central funds.
Addressing an election rally of BJP in Puducherry, an enclave of the Union Territory, Mr. Shah claimed the Congress government, which collapsed earlier this month after losing majority, indulged in “petty politics” over Central schemes meant for Puducherry.
He charged the former Chief Minister with focussing more on serving the “Gandhi family” in Delhi.
Hitting out at Mr. Narayanasamy for blaming the BJP for the fall of his government, Mr. Shah said many senior leaders were leaving the Congress “because it is collapsing across the country due to dynasty politics.” Mr. Shah also ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying there was no ‘dedicated’ fisheries ministry, and pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set it up two years ago.
He took a swipe at the Wayanad MP saying “you were on vacation [then].”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath