Puducherry Assembly elections | Campaign on ‘wheels’

The BJP’s candidate in Puducherry for Kamaraj Nagar, A. John Kumar, has managed to turn a mini-crisis into an opportunity by using a wheelchair to campaign in his constituency. He had injured his leg after it got stuck in a broken pavement slab while campaigning recently. Since Friday evening, he has been seeking votes sitting in the wheelchair with his leg in a cast. Not unlike Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP’s bitter rival in West Bengal, who has also been wheelchair-bound.