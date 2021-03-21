Puducherry

Puducherry Assembly elections | Campaign on ‘wheels’

BJP’s candidate in Puducherry for Kamaraj Nagar, A. John Kumar, canvassing for votes in a wheel chair on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The BJP’s candidate in Puducherry for Kamaraj Nagar, A. John Kumar, has managed to turn a mini-crisis into an opportunity by using a wheelchair to campaign in his constituency. He had injured his leg after it got stuck in a broken pavement slab while campaigning recently. Since Friday evening, he has been seeking votes sitting in the wheelchair with his leg in a cast. Not unlike Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP’s bitter rival in West Bengal, who has also been wheelchair-bound.

Comments
Related Articles

Puducherry Assembly polls | A bullock cart ride in protest

Puducherry Assembly polls | Congress, AINRC to come face to face in 8 Assembly seats

Puducherry Assembly polls | Flying squad officials seize unaccounted cash ₹2 crore, stash of set top boxes, illicit liquor

Puducherry Assembly polls | Congress, BJP have no right to talk on Statehood: Dhinakaran

Puducherry Assembly polls | Filing of nominations for Assembly poll ends

Congress, BJP have no right to talk on Statehood: Dhinakaran

Puducherry Assembly Elections | Decision not to contest a personal one based on various factors: V. Narayanasamy

Puducherry Assembly Elections | 239 file nominations

Puducherry Assembly Elections | Congress under siege in its bastion

Puducherry Assembly polls | BJP manifesto to be released on March 24

Puducherry Assembly polls | PMK releases list for 9 seats in Union Territory

Puducherry Assembly polls | AINRC chief Rangasamy files nomination from Yanam too

Puducherry Assembly polls | Number of candidates in fray in Union Territory crosses 120

Puducherry Assembly polls | AICC was keen to field Narayanasamy, say party leaders

AIADMK fields 4 legislators

Puducherry election | Congress candidates announced for 14 seats

Puducherry Assembly polls | 49 candidates have entered the fray

Puducherry Assembly polls | Narayanasamy not in Congress list of 14 candidates

Puducherry Assembly elections | Namassivayam hints at shifting constituency

Puducherry Assembly elections | CPI fields Sethu Selvam from Thattanchavady
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 2:02:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/puducherry-assembly/puducherry-assembly-elections-campaign-on-wheels/article34121362.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY