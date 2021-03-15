Puducherry Assembly elctions 2021 | Election observers appointed for all 30 constituencies

They will monitor election expenditure of candidates

The Elections Department has appointed expenditure observers in all 30 Assembly constituencies to ensure that the April 6 election is conducted in a fair and peaceful manner.

Chandra Prakash Meena has been appointed for Mannadipet, Thirubhuvanai and Oussudu; Aditya Shukla for Mangalam, Villianur and Ozhukarai; Aparajita Sharrma for Kadirkamam, Indira Nagar and Thattanchavady; Deepti Chandola for Kamaraj Nagar, Muthialpet and Raj Bhavan; Devesh Gupta for Lawspet, Kalapet, Uppalam, Orleanpet and Mudaliarpet; Prashant Shukla for Nellithope, Ariyankuppam and Manavely; Shiv Pratap Singh for Embalam (SC), Nettapakkam (SC) and Bahour; K.R. Abhishekanandarao for Mahe and Sanjay Kumar Jain for Yanam.

A press note from the District Election Officer said the observers had reached Puducherry and would be monitoring the election expenditure of contesting candidates and verifying their day-to-day expenses/bank transactions.