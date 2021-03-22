Puducherry Assembly Elections | Prove corruption charges or tender apology, former Narayanasamy tells Amit Shah

PUDUCHERRY

22 March 2021 01:32 IST

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V. Narayanasamy on Sunday reiterated his challenge to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to either prove corruption charges levelled against him at an election rally in Karaikal or tender a public apology.

Addressing a press conference at the Puducherry PCC office, Mr. Narayanasamy said Mr. Shah had levelled wholly baseless accusations that he had given “cut money” to the Gandhi family from the ₹ 15,000 crore Central funds allocated for the Union Territory while addressing a rally on February 28.

“I am ready to face any probe into this as the allegation is unfounded,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said it was ironical that the BJP, “which came to power on a pack of lies” and believed that “a lie repeated constantly would become truth” had the other day brought out what they called a chargesheet against him and the government he had headed.

V. Vaithilingam, MP, said as the former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi with the aid of the Centre had reduced the Congress Government to a powerless entity, the blame for any financial wrong-doing as was being alleged, would squarely rest on the Lt. Governor and top officials.

Mr. Narayanasamy added that voters in Puducherry are well aware that the BJP would implement anti-people and anti-development programmes if voted to power in Puducherry. Power distribution, department of printing press and stationery and several other essential services here would be privatised if the NDA captured power in Puducherry.

Stating that the people in Puducherry would never elect a party that exploits communal sentiments, Mr. Narayanasamy said the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance would return to power in the April 6 elections.

The Congress had fielded its candidates in 14 seats leaving out only Yanam. Malladi Krishna Rao of the Congress, who was Health Minister, had announced support to the AINRC nominee N. Rangasamy seeking election from Yanam. Based on the request of an independent candidate Kolapally Ashok, the party would support him in the elections, he said.