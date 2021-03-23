People of UT will reject Congress-DMK: BJP MP

PUDUCHERRY

23 March 2021 22:37 IST

: People of the Union Territory will reject Congress and its alliance partners in the Assembly polls due to the non-performance of V. Narayanasamy- led government, BJP national youth wing leader and MP Tejasvi Surya claimed on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry after campaigning for BJP candidates, he said the Congress government had failed to deliver on its electoral promises. “Mr Narayanasamy is scared to contest from any of the 30 constituencies. His leader Rahul Gandhi could not contest in any of the seats from Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and hence migrated to Kerala [Rahul contested in Amethi in UP too]. Unlike his leader, the former Chief Minister cannot migrate to another State,” he said.

The non-performance of the Congress government had led to growth in unemployment rate. People of UT want revival of textile mills, IT parks and more tourism projects so that they could improve the standard of living by getting good jobs, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The BJP would bring all round development of UT, he claimed adding the region had tremendous scope to progress in tourism and education sectors.