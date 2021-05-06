No precedent of Dy. CM, says Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY

06 May 2021 04:30 IST

He will consider the demand if Centre creates such a post

All India N R Congress chief N. Rangasamy on Wednesday said there was no precedent in the appointment of a Deputy Chief Minister in the Union Territory but it would be considered if Centre created such a post.

Interacting with reporters after visiting the ashram of his spiritual guru Appa Paithiyam Swamigal at Salem, the Chief Minister-designate said there was no such post in the Union Territory. “But if the Centre creates a post, I will think about it,” he added.

There is speculation that the BJP, which won six seats, had demanded the Deputy Chief Minister’s post and two berths.

Mr. Rangasamy said he was not aware of any such demand. He said the swearing-in was most likely to take place on Friday.

Mr. Rangasamy greeted DMK chief M.K. Stalin who is scheduled to take over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 7.

The AINRC chief was accompanied by newly elected legislators.