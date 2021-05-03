NDA shifts focus to government formation in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY:

03 May 2021

The National Democratic Alliance has shifted its focus towards government formation after All India N. R Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party secured majority to form the next government in the 30-member Legislative Assembly

As per the final results declared by the Election Commission of India, AINRC won 10 seats and BJP 6 after the final rounds of counting which continued till late in the night on Sunday. Together, both the parties reached the figure of 16 to cross the halfway mark.

The other seats went to DMK, Independents and Congress. As per the final tally, DMK won 6, Independents 6 and Congress 2 in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Sources in AINRC and BJP have confirmed that initial consultations between the leaders of both parties commenced on Sunday night itself.

BJP-in charge for UT Nirmal Kumar Surana had already reached UT and he was leading the internal deliberations and holding talks with AINRC leadership. Mr Surana along with BJP Rajya Sabha member Chandrasekhar called on Mr Rangasamy on Monday noon.

Mr Ranagasamy has also convened a meeting of party legislators on Monday.

A highly placed source in BJP told The Hindu that some of Independents are also in touch with their leadership.