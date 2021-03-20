Puducherry

Puducherry Assembly polls | Filing of nominations for Assembly poll ends

Over 480 candidates have entered the fray for the April 6 Assembly election when filing of nominations came to a close on Friday.

While most leaders of political parties had already filed their nomination since the window opened on March 12, some submitted papers even before formal announcements were made by the respective parties.

Among those who filed nomination on the concluding day were Congress candidate and former Minister M.O.H.F. Shajahan in Kamaraj Nagar, and V. Saminathan, BJP’s Puducherry president, apart from candidates from the DMDK, the AMMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and Makkal Needhi Maiam.

According to provisional data, the highest number of candidates was in Yanam (24), Orleanpet, Villianur, Mangalam and Mannadipet (23) and the least in Kadirkamam (nine). In the city, Indira Nagar had just 10 nominations while the number of candidates entering the fray was fewer in Karaikal enclave where Karaikal-South had 11, Thirunallar and Nedungadu 12, and Neravy TR Pattinam 13. The scrutiny of nominations is set to take place on Saturday while Monday is the deadline for withdrawal of nominations.

Comments
Related Articles

Congress, BJP have no right to talk on Statehood: Dhinakaran

Puducherry Assembly Elections | Decision not to contest a personal one based on various factors: V. Narayanasamy

Puducherry Assembly Elections | 239 file nominations

Puducherry Assembly Elections | Congress under siege in its bastion

Puducherry Assembly polls | BJP manifesto to be released on March 24

Puducherry Assembly polls | PMK releases list for 9 seats in Union Territory

Puducherry Assembly polls | AINRC chief Rangasamy files nomination from Yanam too

Puducherry Assembly polls | Number of candidates in fray in Union Territory crosses 120

Puducherry Assembly polls | AICC was keen to field Narayanasamy, say party leaders

AIADMK fields 4 legislators

Puducherry election | Congress candidates announced for 14 seats

Puducherry Assembly polls | 49 candidates have entered the fray

Puducherry Assembly polls | Narayanasamy not in Congress list of 14 candidates

Puducherry Assembly elections | Namassivayam hints at shifting constituency

Puducherry Assembly elections | CPI fields Sethu Selvam from Thattanchavady

Puducherry Assembly elections | AINRC chief to contest from Thattanchavady, Yanam

Puducherry Assembly elections | Rangasamy has immovable assets worth ₹38.13 cr

Puducherry Assembly elctions 2021 | Election observers appointed for all 30 constituencies

Puducherry Assembly polls | Congress workers revolt against leadership for surrendering seats to DMK

Puducherry Assembly elections | PMK demands three seats from NDA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2021 2:50:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/puducherry-assembly/filing-of-nominations-for-assembly-poll-ends/article34113011.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY