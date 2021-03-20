Puducherry Assembly polls | Filing of nominations for Assembly poll ends

480 candidates in the fray in U.T. for the Assembly election

Over 480 candidates have entered the fray for the April 6 Assembly election when filing of nominations came to a close on Friday.

While most leaders of political parties had already filed their nomination since the window opened on March 12, some submitted papers even before formal announcements were made by the respective parties.

Among those who filed nomination on the concluding day were Congress candidate and former Minister M.O.H.F. Shajahan in Kamaraj Nagar, and V. Saminathan, BJP’s Puducherry president, apart from candidates from the DMDK, the AMMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and Makkal Needhi Maiam.

According to provisional data, the highest number of candidates was in Yanam (24), Orleanpet, Villianur, Mangalam and Mannadipet (23) and the least in Kadirkamam (nine). In the city, Indira Nagar had just 10 nominations while the number of candidates entering the fray was fewer in Karaikal enclave where Karaikal-South had 11, Thirunallar and Nedungadu 12, and Neravy TR Pattinam 13. The scrutiny of nominations is set to take place on Saturday while Monday is the deadline for withdrawal of nominations.