Puducherry Assembly elections | DEO appeals to parties to adhere to election code

PUDUCHERRY

01 March 2021 12:00 IST

District Election Officer (DEO) Purva Garg on Monday appealed to political parties and general public to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the April 6 Assembly election in Puducherry.

In a release, Ms. Garg said consequent to the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission of India, the MCC had come into force.

The schedule drawn for the election would start with the issue of notification on March 12.

The last date for filing nomination would be March 19, date of scrutiny would be March 20 and the last date for withdrawal March 22.

Polls would be conducted on April 6 and the results would be announced on May 2. The entire election process would be completed on May 4. The code of conduct would be in place till the completion of the election process, the release said.