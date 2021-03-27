Puducherry Assembly Elections | Congress government was ridden with fault lines, leading to its fall: Rangasamy

Will keep up the pressure for obtaining Statehood for Puducherry, says the former Chief Minister.

With a reputation of being a simple man who, as Chief Minister of Puducherry, would be seen riding his favourite motorcycle or having a cup of tea at a roadside stall, N. Rangasamy is credited with several welfare measures during his first stint (2001-2006 and 2006-08). After being forced to step down in 2008, he floated the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) and returned to power in 2011. The man, who has been given sobriquets such as Junior Kamaraj and ‘Makkal Mudhalvar’ (People’s Chief Minister) is contesting in two seats — his stronghold Thattanchavady as well as the Yanam enclave — and is also spearheading the National Democratic Alliance, comprising the BJP, the AIADMK and the PMK. While the NDA has refused to name a chief ministerial candidate, the AINRC has unequivocally declared Mr. Rangasamy the Chief Minister “for a record fourth term” should the NDA came to power.

Excerpts:

There was much delay before the AINRC formally announced its decision to join the NDA. The apparent hedging on the announcement even triggered speculation that you might go it alone. Were you hesitant at any point in aligning with the NDA? What eventually led to the decision to join the alliance for the Assembly election?

We joined the NDA unhesitatingly. This is not the first time that we are facing an election together. We allied with the BJP/NDA in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019, as also in Kamaraj Nagar [the 2019 byelection].

Of course, there was some bargaining from all sides during discussions on the sharing of seats but other than that, we have aligned with the NDA with pleasure. We are confident of the NDA winning in a majority of seats in the April 6 election.

After the Congress-DMK government collapsed on February 22 following a series of defections, do you think the rival alliance will play the victim card to its advantage by alleging that the government was brought down by the BJP and the NDA partners?

I don’t think so, after what has happened. No government can survive if it fails to keep its flock together. The Congress government was ridden with so many faultlines and was such a failure to deliver on several fronts that its fall was inevitable... it was perhaps the realisation that they were on a sinking ship that led to Ministers and MLAs resigning their posts and leaving the party. In the process, the strength of the treasury bench came down, making it untenable for the government to remain in power. We had nothing to do with it. As the Opposition, we carried out our duty to seek a trust vote.

How do you respond to fears that the Centre’s control over three nominated MLAs can be weaponised for or against a government in the future?

The practice of nominating MLAs is a long-standing tradition. In my time, it was a convention for the Chief Minister to recommend names and get them approved from the Ministry of Home Affairs. This, the previous government failed to do.

And, in terms of the stability of a government that is not aligned politically with the Centre?

We are allies with the BJP, which is ruling at the Centre... I am confident that if we come to power, we can run the government in an efficient way and serve the people of Puducherry well.

You have criticised former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for being ever-confrontational with the Lt. Governor and the Centre that eventually resulted in the hold-up of several welfare schemes and important decisions. Given that you too as Chief Minister in the 2011-16 term had spats with the then L-G Virendra Kataria, what is your view on navigating through this duality of power centres?

The Chief Minister must be clear about his powers... at least he is expected to be aware of the limits and limitations of his agency, especially because Puducherry as a Union Territory is directly dependent on the Centre. If a file is held up at the Raj Nivas, what stops a Chief Minister from going the extra mile and having a discussion [with the L-G] and making a convincing case for approval for a proposal.

It is entirely on Mr. Narayanasamy that differences that would normally have been negotiated [between the government and the Raj Nivas] were escalated to the level of the Supreme Court, which ruled in favour of the Lt. Governor and the Centre, whether it is upholding the DBT instead of rice distribution or the nomination of MLAs.

It appears that Statehood is the only route to greater autonomy for Puducherry. You had even mooted the idea of political parties boycotting the election as pressure tactic to attain the goal. Is there a better chance of Puducherry getting statehood if the NDA wins as it will be in power here and at the Centre too?

We will persist with the demand for statehood. With our ally, the BJP at the Centre, I think that the path to statehood can be less cumbersome.

Finally, given the unique identity of Puducherry as a city of Franco-Tamil confluence, its liberal outlook and vibrant night life... all of which make it a favoured destination for tourists... ISs there any basis for fears among some sections that all these attributes could come under threat from fringe elements advancing a radically traditionalist view?

As a regional party that is keenly aware of, and sensitive to, the aspirations of the people, we will be steadfast in our commitment to preserve the cultural identity of Puducherry. There is no place for any worry over the subjugation of Puducherry’s identity in any way.