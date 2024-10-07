A day before the results of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly polls are declared after counting of votes on Tuesday (October 8, 2024), parties on opposite sides of the political spectrum exuded confidence of emerging triumphant in the elections.

Several exit polls have predicted a sweep for the Congress in Haryana and give an edge to its alliance with the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress camp in Haryana witnessed an all-too familiar tussle over the Chief Minister’s post, with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda stating that he is “neither tired nor retired”, while his rival Kumari Selja asserting that the final call will be taken by the high command.

Rejecting the exit poll results, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has claimed the BJP will form the government for a third time with full majority and the Congress will then blame the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

In J&K, that was made a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370, Assembly elections have been held after a gap of 10 years. Though the Congress-NC alliance has been projected to emerge as the single largest pre-poll alliance, the lower end of the seat projection points to the possibility of a hung Assembly in J&K.

Eyes on PDP

NC president Farooq Abdullah hinted at opening the doors to rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for government formation. Replying to a question on allying with the PDP, Dr. Abdullah said he will “accept PDP’s support from the core of his heart”.

“We have to go together. There is a need to put up a united face to pull J&K out of the mess it has been plunged into since August 5, 2019. Even if we don’t need it, we will take the support [of the PDP],” Dr. Abdullah said.

However, NC vice president Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, said: ”They (PDP or Independents) haven’t extended support. They haven’t offered support and we don’t know what the voters have decided yet. So, I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours”.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti, who is also the daughter of party president Mehbooba Mufti, urged the middle-rung party leaders to refrain from commenting on the post-poll alliance. “Unnecessary speculations, let me put the record straight. PDP’s senior leadership will take a call on extending support to a secular front only once the results are out. This is our official stand,” she said.

If numbers elude the parties, the J&K election results could head for a legal battle. The Congress accused the BJP of trying to subvert the verdict of the people of J&K by “all and any means”.

“We are vigilant to all their dirty tricks and will not let them hijack our democracy. The misuse of institutions and the Centre’s powers to alter the mandate will not be tolerated,” Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said.

While BJP leaders suggested that the J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) could nominate five MLAs from its party, Dr. Abdullah said it’s for the elected government to nominate five MLAs.

According to Section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the L-G can nominate two women to the Assembly if “if in his opinion, women are not adequately represented in the Legislative Assembly”. The Act was amended in 2023 to insert sub-clauses 15A and 15B to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrants and one member from displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Urging the L-G to stay away from such a nomination exercise, Mr. Abdullah said: “What they want to do, I do not know. However, if they do it, we will go to the Supreme Court. What is the point in making the government, if the Lord Sahib remains here? We have to fight against all this”.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti, in a post on X, said, ”All of the five MLAs nominated by LG are BJP members or associated with the party. Brazen pre result rigging & shameful manipulation. Might as well have nominated all 90 members instead. Why even hold elections? 1987s stolen election took J&K to the brink. Yet no lessons learnt?”