HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘People trust only Modi ki guarantee’, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami as BJP sweeps Hindi heartland

December 03, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
BJP workers and supporters outside the party headquarters after the party’s lead in the Assembly elections, in Jaipur on Sunday, December 2023.

BJP workers and supporters outside the party headquarters after the party’s lead in the Assembly elections, in Jaipur on Sunday, December 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, December 3, 2023, said that the people of the country trust only "Modi ki guarantee" as the Congress seems to have lost the mandate in the Hindi heartland- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in 2023 Assembly polls.

For live results of Assembly elections: Chattisgarh | Rajasthan | Madhya Pradesh| Telangana

Taking to X, Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami said that there is only one guarantee that is being trusted across the county."In India, people trust only one guarantee and that is 'Modi's Guarantee'," he wrote in a Hindi post on X.

As the counting of votes continues, the BJP has taken a comfortable lead in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while also aiming to capture Chhattisgarh from Congress.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Congress is poised to oust the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government to wrest power in another southern state.Congress has been wiped out of Madhya Pradesh with the BJP winning its fourth assembly election in the state.

‘Mama’ decimates Congress

Incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and the BJP decimated the Congress heading towards a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh.

As results of the Assembly polls came in, the Congress appeared on the verge of being voted out in Rajasthan as the state stays true to its cyclic voting trend, while in Chhattisgarh the BJP is poised to edge out the Congress in the state. The lone spark of joy for the Congress has come from Telangana where it is poised to form a government on its own.

The electoral contest has gone wrong for the Congress in Madhy Pradesh where they were pinning their hopes on a return to power.

The Congress which had just one Lok Sabha seat in MP and just two in Chhattisgarh will now realise that it no longer holds any hold in the Hindi Heartland and is now a party relegated to the South of the Vindhyas.

The loss of the three states in the heartland will greatly worry the Congress, it means there are no takers here for the Congress' electoral volley 'Caste Census'.

The BJP appeared to upset the ruling Congress' applecart in Chhattisgarh, forging ahead in 54 of the 90 assembly seats, while the grand old party led in 35 seats, as per the latest information available with the Election Commission.

As per the latest figures available from the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 160 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 67 seats. The BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan with its candidates leading in 111 seats while the Congress was ahead in 72.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 / Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.