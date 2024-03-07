ADVERTISEMENT

‘Witnessed lot of change in governance since 2014,’ says Kargil war veteran on joining BJP

March 07, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Kargil war veteran Air Marshal Dilip Patnaik said that BJP is the only party that will keep the nation forward.

ANI

Former Eastern Air Commander and Air Marshal of the Kargil War Dilip Patnaik joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Bhubaneshwar on March 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after joining the BJP, Former Eastern Air Commander and Kargil war veteran Air Marshal Dilip Patnaik said that has witnessed a lot of change in style of governance since 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

He also said that BJP is the only party that will keep the nation forward. He said he served the nation for 40 years by being a member of the Indian Air Force.

Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “BJP is the party that’ll provide more opportunities in the service of people. Multiple parties are there but I see the BJP as a party with nationalistic fervour.”

"Whatever he (PM) had promised for the welfare of the nation, like abrogation of article 370, economic stability and global standing of India... I am convinced that this is the only party that'll keep our nation forward," he said.

Justifying his decision to join the BJP, he said, "During my service, I have seen five to six Prime Ministers and their style of governance but I have witnessed a lot of things changing in terms of governance especially between 2014 to 2022...."

He also spoke about the PM's mantra of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'. "I will get a chance to serve the public," he added.

He joined the party in Odisha on Sunday in the presence of senior state BJP officials. Speaking on the PM Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, he said, "If this remains a proclaimed aim, I think Modi sahab, his team and with his way of governance, it can be achieved."

"If I can contribute something towards realising this vision, I will be very delighted to work for the party," Patnaik said.The development comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections expected to be held in April-May.

