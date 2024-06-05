GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Watch: Odisha Assembly elections 2024 | Key winners and losers

Watch: Odisha Assembly elections 2024 | Key winners and losers

In this video, we will see the key winners and losers in the Odisha Assembly elections 2024, for which the results were declared on June 4

Updated - June 05, 2024 03:34 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 03:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In what can be described as a historic upset, the 24-year-long tenure of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to come to an end, with the aggressive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poised to form government with a narrow majority in Odisha.

By 8 p.m., the BJP won 35 seats while its candidates had extended their victory margin on another 42 seats. The halfway mark for forming the government is 74 in 147-member Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Strong anti-incumbency sentiments coupled with widespread ire against the dominance of V.K. Pandian, the Tamil Nadu-born former bureaucrat in governance and party affairs, had brought down the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) citadel in the eastern State.

Production: Yuvasree S

Top News Today

