Telangana Deputy CM and Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka campaigns in Odisha

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka campaigned in the Telugu speaking areas of Odisha and some interior parts of the State along with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for three days. He travelled with Mr. Gandhi to Balangir Parliament constituency where he participated in the public meeting.

On Thursday, he campaigned with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and PCC president Sharat Patnaik and senior leaders Bhaktachanran Das and R.C. Khuntia. Mr. Bhatti also attended several poll-related programmes in Rayagada and Bhubaneswar. He had campaigned in Kerala earlier.