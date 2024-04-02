GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior Odisha Congress leader Ganeswar Behera resigns from party

Ganeswar Behera has said that his well-wishers and voters of his constituency have been urging him to join the BJD

April 02, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
 Ganeswar Behera. File photo: Facebook/Ganeswar Behera 

Senior Congress leader and former Odisha Minister Ganeswar Behera on April 2 resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Mr. Behera, who hails from Kendrapara district, sent his resignation letter to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak.

Also read | Wary of rebellion, BJD retains veterans for Odisha Assembly polls

He, however, thanked the party for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of Odisha as an MLA and Congress worker.

Sources said that Mr. Behera is likely to join the BJD. The BJD is likely to field Behera from the Kendrapara assembly segment which is reserved for the scheduled caste candidates.

In the 2019 polls, Shashi Bhusan Behera of BJD had won the seat by defeating Ganeswar Behera by a margin of 6,320 votes.

Ganeswar Behera has said that his well-wishers and voters of his constituency have been urging him to join the BJD.

Several Congress leaders former OPCC former working president and ex-MLA Chiranjib Biswal, former minister Surendra Singh Bhoi, sitting MLA Adhiran Panigrahi, ex-MLA K Surya Rao and Ansuman Mohanty have joined the BJD in the recent past.

