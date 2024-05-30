Odisha witnesses an acrimonious campaign filled with personal attacks

Odisha’s month-long election campaign, which concluded on May 30, was arguably one of the most vicious campaigns in the State’s electoral history, dominated by personal attacks that overshadowed development issues.

Sensing an opportunity to come to power in one of the few remaining unconquered States in the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an aggressive campaign. However, the saffron party had little time to intensify its efforts, having lost a valuable fortnight in early March this year due to failed alliance talks with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced seven-phase elections.

The gloves quickly came off as the BJP and BJD, who had shared a love-hate relationship for the past decade and a half, engaged in acrimonious political campaigning. Political barbs flew thick and fast.

The BJP took up the emotional issue of Odia pride (asmita) to corner the BJD over the role of V. K. Pandian, a Tamil Nadu born former IAS officer and close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah raked up the issue of Odia asmita targeting Mr. Pandian and criticising the “helplessness” of BJD leaders under the influence of the bureaucrat-turned-politician. As the campaigning progressed, the attack became shriller and turned personal.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked Mr. Pandian saying he had the knowledge about the “missing keys of Ratna Bhandar” (treasury) of the Jagannath Temple. In an indirect reference to Mr. Pandian, Mr. Modi subsequently accused the BJD government of “sending the keys to Tamil Nadu”.

Throughout the whirlwind election campaign, BJP leaders consistently mentioned Mr. Pandian and his Tamil Nadu origins in their speeches. As the campaign drew to a close, the focus shifted to the Odisha Chief Minister’s health. BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda accused the BJD of using artificial intelligence to produce video messages featuring Mr. Patnaik. Mr. Panda further alleged that the Odisha CM was unable to repeat these messages in person. On the back foot, Mr. Patnaik had to issue denials.

The Prime Minister then dropped a bombshell when he promised to institute a special committee to ascertain reasons behind the “deteriorating” health of Mr. Patnaik in a public meeting in Mayurbhanj on May 29. He hinted at a conspiracy to deliberately keep the CM weak.

Countering the attack, Mr. Patnaik said that the PM could have called to inquire about his health instead of discussing it at a public meeting to gain votes. Mr. Pandian noted that the personal attacks were abusive and a sign of desperation in the face of the BJP’s impending defeat.

The Biju Janata Dal was not far behind in turning the election campaign personal. Mr. Pandian himself took the lead in cornering Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. “Mr. Pradhan’s accomplishments as Union Minister over the past 10 years were less impressive than those of a local sarpanch,” he said.

BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das took potshots at Mr. Pradhan asking what could be expected from someone who confined his own father to further his political career.

Without taking the name of Mr. Panda, the BJP’s national vice-president, the Odisha CM said that he had sent a person from Kendrapara to Parliament who then used the opportunity to expand his business empire.

Sajjan Sharma, BJP spokesperson, said “The BJD is essentially a party controlled by two individuals: the Odisha CM and his aide. The people of Odisha are dissatisfied with being governed by these two figures who seemingly lack respect for the State’s culture, literature and traditions. The criticism against them is justified as political space is overshadowed by the dominant attitudes of these two leaders.”