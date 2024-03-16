GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Odisha to vote in simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, Assembly in four phases

Polling in Odisha will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1

March 16, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats, and a 147-member Assembly.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats, and a 147-member Assembly.

Odisha will vote in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously in four phases, the Election Commission of India announced on March 16. The polling will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, it said.

There are 21 Lok Sabha seats in the State, and a 147-member Assembly.

On May 13, polling will be held for 28 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha constituencies. In the next phase on May 20, voting will be held for 35 Assembly seats and five Lok Sabha constituencies.

On May 25, voting for 42 Assembly segments and six Lok Sabha seats will be held. The polling for the remaining 42 assembly seats and six Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on June 1.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, BJD won 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP secured eight seats and Congress bagged one seat. In the Assembly, the BJD bagged 113 seats, the BJP won 23 seats, the Congress secured nine seats, the CPI(M) won one, and also an Independent candidate won.

