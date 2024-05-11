ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha has developed deep emotional connect with BJP: PM Modi

Published - May 11, 2024 12:30 am IST - Bhubaneswar

The PM said he has never witnessed such enthusiasm and passion among the people

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during an election rally, in Bhubaneswar on May 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 10 asserted that the people of Odisha have developed a “deep emotional connection” with the BJP, and have made up their mind to ensure the lotus blooms in the State.

Mr. Modi also said the citizens of the State feel disconnected with the BJD Government.

“A deep emotional connection has developed between the people of Odisha and the BJP despite language differences,” he told a private television channel during a roadshow.

BJP makes an audacious attempt to penetrate BJD’s fortress in the first phase of polling in Odisha

The PM said he has never witnessed such enthusiasm and passion among the people.

“Even during the era of rajas and maharajas, there was some connect between the rulers and the common man. This is grossly lacking now in Odisha,” Mr. Modi said.

Asked about the BJP’s efforts for a pre-poll alliance with the BJD, Mr. Modi said: “We get the support (of BJD) in Parliament on some issues. However, we have been opposing them in the State Assembly.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during an election rally, in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister had held a similar roadshow in Bhubaneswar ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Modi will stay the night at the Raj Bhavan and is scheduled to address three public rallies in the State on Saturday.

