GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Odisha has developed deep emotional connect with BJP: PM Modi

The PM said he has never witnessed such enthusiasm and passion among the people

Published - May 11, 2024 12:30 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during an election rally, in Bhubaneswar on May 10, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during an election rally, in Bhubaneswar on May 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 10 asserted that the people of Odisha have developed a “deep emotional connection” with the BJP, and have made up their mind to ensure the lotus blooms in the State.

Mr. Modi also said the citizens of the State feel disconnected with the BJD Government.

“A deep emotional connection has developed between the people of Odisha and the BJP despite language differences,” he told a private television channel during a roadshow.

BJP makes an audacious attempt to penetrate BJD’s fortress in the first phase of polling in Odisha

The PM said he has never witnessed such enthusiasm and passion among the people.

“Even during the era of rajas and maharajas, there was some connect between the rulers and the common man. This is grossly lacking now in Odisha,” Mr. Modi said.

Asked about the BJP’s efforts for a pre-poll alliance with the BJD, Mr. Modi said: “We get the support (of BJD) in Parliament on some issues. However, we have been opposing them in the State Assembly.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during an election rally, in Bhubaneswar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during an election rally, in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister had held a similar roadshow in Bhubaneswar ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Modi will stay the night at the Raj Bhavan and is scheduled to address three public rallies in the State on Saturday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi / Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.