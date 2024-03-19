Odisha DGP holds meeting with neighbouring states for free, fair polls

March 19, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Odisha DGP Arun Sarangi held a virtual meeting with senior police officers of neighbouring States to check illegal transportation of narcotics, money and arms during the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Mr. Sarangi said the inter-state cooperation meeting was held with Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Superintendents of police of all boarding districts along with range DIGs and senior officials of intelligence and operation wings attended the meeting, he said.

"The meeting focused on ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) also instructed to hold talks with bordering states to intensify patrolling to check illegal transportation of firearms, cash, liquor and other materials along with strengthening anti-Naxal operations", the DGP said.

Odisha Police has already set up border check posts in all border districts since January first week and adequate force has been deployed in the posts. All vehicles are being checked and some seizures have been made, he informed.

The police officers have been asked to execute pending warrants and arrest anti-socials and absconding accused ahead of the polls to enhance police visibility, said Sarangi.

Commenting on steps taken to check misinformation and fake news, the DGP said the ECI has issued detailed guidelines to check this and the Odisha police have put a mechanism in place.

A social media cell has been set up under the leadership of an IG rank officer, which is closely monitoring all such news and information shared on social media, he added.

