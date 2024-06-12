GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Odisha swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates | Mohan Majhi-led new BJP government to take oath today

After a week of intense speculation surrounding the BJP’s first chief ministerial pick for Odisha, the party on Tuesday officially named Mohan Majhi, a four time MLA from Keonjhar, as the State CM; Pravati Parida and K.V. Singh Deo will be Deputy CMs

Updated - June 12, 2024 07:36 am IST

Published - June 12, 2024 07:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tribal leader and MLA from Keonjhar Mohan Charan Majhi (C) in Bhubaneswar, on June 11, 2024.

Tribal leader and MLA from Keonjhar Mohan Charan Majhi (C) in Bhubaneswar, on June 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

The swearing-in ceremony for the first BJP Government in Odisha, headed by Mohan Majhi, will take place today (June 12). 

The first legislature party meeting of the newly elected members of Odisha took place on June 11 in which Mr. Majhi, a four time MLA from Keonjhar, was elected as the Legislative party leader in the presence of senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav. BJP MLAs — Pravati Parida and K. V. Singh Deo — will be the two new Deputy Chief Ministers of the State.

The oath-taking ceremony, earlier scheduled to for June 10, was rescheduled to today as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led new NDA government took oath on June 9 and Mr. Modi was expected to be busy meeting his new cabinet collegues on June 10.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP secured a comfortable majority in the 147-member Assembly, winning 78 seats. The party went to the elections under the leadership of Mr. Modi without naming a chief ministerial candidate.

Follow live updates: 

  • June 12, 2024 07:36
    Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP’s vocal tribal leader who attends all village functions

    As a prominent tribal face of the BJP, Mohan Majhi was first elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2000 and again in 2004. However, he lost his seat in the 2009 and 2014 elections after the BJP-BJD alliance broke down.

    A native of Keonjhar, which boasts India’s largest iron ore deposits in one district, Mr. Majhi has been particularly vocal about the irregularities in the mining sector. During the BJD rule, he was at the forefront in flagging corruption in the utilisation of massive funds under the District Mineral Foundation. 

    Read more on Mohan Majhi, the Chief Minister-elect of Odisha...

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / Orissa / Live news

