The swearing-in ceremony for the first BJP Government in Odisha, headed by Mohan Majhi, will take place today (June 12).

The first legislature party meeting of the newly elected members of Odisha took place on June 11 in which Mr. Majhi, a four time MLA from Keonjhar, was elected as the Legislative party leader in the presence of senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav. BJP MLAs — Pravati Parida and K. V. Singh Deo — will be the two new Deputy Chief Ministers of the State.

The oath-taking ceremony, earlier scheduled to for June 10, was rescheduled to today as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led new NDA government took oath on June 9 and Mr. Modi was expected to be busy meeting his new cabinet collegues on June 10.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP secured a comfortable majority in the 147-member Assembly, winning 78 seats. The party went to the elections under the leadership of Mr. Modi without naming a chief ministerial candidate.

