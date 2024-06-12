Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi meets Naveen Patnaik, invites him to swearing-in ceremony

Hours before the BJP government takes the oath of office, Odisha’s Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi met former CM Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on June 12 and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Majhi drove to Naveen Niwas, Mr. Patnaik's residence, where he formally extended the invitation.

"I came to Naveen Niwas and invited former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also requested Patnaik to bless the newly formed BJP government in the state," he told reporters outside Naveen Niwas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He mentioned that Mr. Patnaik assured him he would attend the ceremony.

On Tuesday, a five-member BJP delegation led by its state president Manmohan Samal also visited Naveen Niwas to invite Mr. Patnaik to the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier, Mr. Majhi, accompanied by deputy CM-designates K.V. Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida, paid floral tributes to the statues of Utkala Mani Gopabandhu Das, Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo, and Parala Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati and Ramachandra Mardaraj Deo in various landmarks across the city.

He also garlanded the statues of Fakir Mohan Senapati at Vani Vihar Square, Dharanidhar Bhuyan at Mayfair Square, Gangadhar Meher at Kalinga Hospital Square and Birsa Munda at Maitri Vihar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.