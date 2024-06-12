GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi meets Naveen Patnaik, invites him to swearing-in ceremony

I came and invited former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to attend the swearing-in ceremony, says Odisha’s Chief Minister-designate

Updated - June 12, 2024 01:26 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 01:18 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
BJP’s Mohan Charan Majhi will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Odisha on June 12, 2024. File

BJP’s Mohan Charan Majhi will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Odisha on June 12, 2024. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Hours before the BJP government takes the oath of office, Odisha’s Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi met former CM Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on June 12 and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr. Majhi drove to Naveen Niwas, Mr. Patnaik's residence, where he formally extended the invitation.

"I came to Naveen Niwas and invited former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also requested Patnaik to bless the newly formed BJP government in the state," he told reporters outside Naveen Niwas.

He mentioned that Mr. Patnaik assured him he would attend the ceremony.

On Tuesday, a five-member BJP delegation led by its state president Manmohan Samal also visited Naveen Niwas to invite Mr. Patnaik to the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier, Mr. Majhi, accompanied by deputy CM-designates K.V. Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida, paid floral tributes to the statues of Utkala Mani Gopabandhu Das, Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo, and Parala Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati and Ramachandra Mardaraj Deo in various landmarks across the city.

He also garlanded the statues of Fakir Mohan Senapati at Vani Vihar Square, Dharanidhar Bhuyan at Mayfair Square, Gangadhar Meher at Kalinga Hospital Square and Birsa Munda at Maitri Vihar.

Orissa

