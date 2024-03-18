GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha BJP chief leaves for Delhi with names of candidates for LS and State polls

The candidate list for various Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies were previously drafted by the State Election Committee and core committee.

March 18, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated March 19, 2024 03:46 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
File picture of Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan along with party Odisha chief Manmohan Samal and others during the party state election committee meeting, at BJP party office, in Bhubaneswar on March 16

File picture of Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan along with party Odisha chief Manmohan Samal and others during the party state election committee meeting, at BJP party office, in Bhubaneswar on March 16 | Photo Credit: ANI

Amidst speculation surrounding a possible pre-poll alliance between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha, the State president of the saffron party, Manmohan Samal, left for New Delhi on Monday for discussions with the central leadership regarding the list of potential candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Accompanied by Odisha BJP’s organisational secretary, Manas Mohanty, Mr. carried the shortlisted list of candidates prepared by the state election committee, which had convened on Saturday for this purpose.

BJP's election in-charge for Odisha, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, and co-in charge Lata Usendi had departed for the national capital a day earlier.

The candidate list for various Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies were previously drafted by the State Election Committee and core committee.

Senior BJP leader and MP Jual Oram emphasised that there is no confusion among party workers regarding any potential alliance.

He confirmed that the state party has forwarded a list of probable candidates to the central leadership, and further actions will be taken based on the decision of the central leaders regarding any possible alliance with the BJD.

The final decision on candidates for each constituency will be made by the BJP parliamentary board.

Although the BJP has announced candidates for Lok Sabha seats in various states in two phases, no candidates have been declared from Odisha yet. The state leadership anticipates that the names of candidates for Odisha will be announced by the party’s central election committee in the third phase.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJD convened a meeting at Naveen Niwas, the residence of the chief minister, to initiate the process of candidate selection.

BJD observers and party leaders from Puri Lok Sabha Constituency were present at the meeting, including Arun Sahoo, Sanjay Das Burma, Rudra Maharathy, Umakant Samantray, and Satya Pradhan, among others.

After the meeting at Naveen Niwas, Sahoo said, "We had a detailed discussion on the organisational activities in seven assembly segments under Puri Lok Sabha constituency. The leaders were told to activate people contact programmes in the Puri LS seat. It is a regular phenomenon in the party.

However, uncertainty looms over the potential pre-poll alliance between the BJD and the BJP. Discussions regarding the alliance have been ongoing in state politics since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on March 5.

Related Topics

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024 / Orissa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.