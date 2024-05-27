Odisha BJP candidate contesting Assembly election arrested

Prashant Jagdev, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Khordha Assembly constituency, has been arrested on charges of attempts to damage an Electronic Voting Machine during third phase of polling for the Odisha Assembly elections on Saturday.

Mr. Jagdev, sitting MLA from Chilika Assembly constituency, is no stranger to controversy. In 2022, he had allegedly tried to run over BJP cadres with his SUV when he was in Biju Janata Dal. Several cases were pending against him with regards manhandling government officials and political opponents.

The incident took place when Mr. Jagadev came to booth no 114 of Kaunripatana under Bolagarh block in Khordha to cast his vote. He, however, misbehaved officials on poll duty on Saturday.

He has been booked under various sections of IPC including charges of outraging modesty of woman poll official and voluntarily causing hurt and undue influence at elections among others.

According to police, Mr. Jagdev was seen manhandling a woman polling staff in the webcasting system at the polling booth. The charges levelled against the BJP candidate were opposed by his supporters who demanded that the CCTV footage of the incident be made public.

Meanwhile, office of Chief Electoral Officer has directed Angul district collector to inquire about alleged attack on BJP workers by BJD MLA Susanta Kumar Behera in Chhendipada assembly constituency and submit an action taken report within 24 hours.

