Odisha Assembly and parliament results live | Naveen Patnaik set to become CM for fifth term

Will Naveen Patnaik be fifth time lucky or did the electors of Odisha choose an alternative to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)? The answer for this question will be known in a few hours from now.

Elections for the 146 seats in Odisha’s Legislative Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats were conducted in four phases. It was a three-cornered fight in the coastal State, with BJD, BJP and Congress being the key contenders.

The BJD has not entered any pre-poll arrangement with the BJP or Congress. It has also stayed away from the Opposition party meets. It has kept its cards close to its chest on the possible post-poll alliance.

Also read: Live updates on Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim Assembly election results, and General election results

Here are the live updates:

11:30 am

Pranab Prakash Das, Energy Minister of Odisha is leading by 2926 votes against Goutam Ray of BJP.The BJD leader is looking for a third straight victory from the Jajpur seat.

Four-time BJD MLA, Niranjan Pujari is winning from Sonepur against BJP's Ashok Kumar Pujari by a margin of 3035 votes.The BJD veteran held the Ministerial posts of Water Resources, Housing & Urban Development in the State.

10.50 am

BJD crosses halfway mark

BJD crosses halfway mark with 74 seats. BJP is ahead in 14 seats. Congress is lagging behind with five seats out of the 147 seats. Voting was held in 146.

10:45 am

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha who is seeking for a fifth term in office is winning both from Bijepur and Hinjili. He for the first time contested from two seats in the assembly elections.

In Bijepur he is winning by a margin of 1991 votes against BJP's Sanat Kumar Gartia. While in Hinjili he is leading by 3681 votes against Pitambar Acharya of BJP.

10:20 am

Biju Janata Dal is leading in 30 seats, while BJP is leading in 10 seats in Odisha.Congress is in a distant third.

10:00 am

Odisha Assembly speaker and four-time MLA, Pradip Kumar Amat is trailing from Boudh. BJP's Susanta Kumar Pradhan is leading by a margin of 90 votes.

9:00 am

Sadasiva Pradhani of Biju Janata Dal is leading in Nabarangpur. Mr. Pradhani nephew of veteran Congress leader Khagapati Pradhani joined the BJD just months before the Assembly elections.

8:30 am

The counting is being held in 63 centres across the state.

The Election Commission has received around 1 lakh postal ballots.

While the overall polling percentage in Odisha was recorded 73.08 per cent, the counting will decide the fate of 174 Lok Sabha and 1,127 Assembly candidates.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said elaborate arrangements have been taken for the smooth conduct of the counting.

Director General of Police (DGP) R.P. Sharma said a total of 172 platoons of Special Armed Force and 69 companies of the Central Armed Force personnel have been deployed in all the 30 districts.

8 am

Counting of votes begins

Counting of votes for the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 146 Assembly segments in Odisha begins at 63 different centres across the State amidst tight security. Odisha’s ruling BJD headed by CM Naveen Patnaik, the BJP, and Congress are main parties in the fray. Follow the seat by seat results here.

Each counting centre has 15 tables — seven tables for counting of votes of Lok Sabha seats and seven others for Assembly seats. Each of the centres will have one more table for counting of postal ballots.

A total of 6,700 officials have been engaged in vote counting across Odisha table to ensure free and fair counting of votes, according to official sources.

The Election Commission of India has granted additional 411 tables for Odisha since the State conducted simultaneous polls for both the Lok Sabha and State Assembly, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar.

The State police have made adequate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during the counting of votes and announcement of results.

The prominent among the contestants include Mr. Patnaik who is contesting from two Assembly constituencies; Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik who too is contesting from two Assembly segments.

Among others include BJP’s nominee for Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat Baijayant Panda, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra from Puri Lok Sabha seat, and BJD’s nominee veteran self-help group activist Pramila Bisoi who is contesting from Aska Parliamentary seat.

7:50 am

Congress candidate in Odisha shot at

Manoj Jena, the Congress candidate of Aska Assembly segment in Odisha’s Ganjam district, was seriously injured when a group of armed miscreants shot at him and hacked him with sharp weapons on the outskirts of Berhampur at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anil Swain, an associate, was also seriously injured. The two were admitted in the MKCG medical college hospital here. Later they were shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

7:30 am

Elections were cancelled in Patkura assembly constituency following the death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla.

The 83-year-old Agarwalla was a six-time MLA and had represented Patkura twice.