ADVERTISEMENT

No alliance with BJD in Odisha: BJP State chief Samal

March 02, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Bhubaneswar

Samal said BJP will field its candidates in all 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha

PTI

Odisha BJP State president Manmohan Samal. File Photo: Special Arrangement

BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal on March 1 said there would be no alliance with any political party, including the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Following his return from the national capital, where he attended the party's election management committee meeting, Mr. Samal told reporters that the BJP will field its candidates in all 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

"It is a rumour being spread by some unknown force. We have no plans for any alliance with the BJD," Samal said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US