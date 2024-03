No alliance with BJD in Odisha: BJP State chief Samal

March 02, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Bhubaneswar

BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal on March 1 said there would be no alliance with any political party, including the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Following his return from the national capital, where he attended the party's election management committee meeting, Mr. Samal told reporters that the BJP will field its candidates in all 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

"It is a rumour being spread by some unknown force. We have no plans for any alliance with the BJD," Samal said.

