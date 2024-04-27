GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Naveen Patnaik will be CM for sixth term: BJD leader Pradeep Majhi exudes confidence in party’s victory

Pradeep Majhi also praised Chairman 5T (Transformational Initiatives) V.K. Pandian for the developmental works in Odisha

April 27, 2024 10:41 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Nabarangpur (Odisha)

PTI
BJD Nabarangpur Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Majhi said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will once again form a government in Odisha. File

BJD Nabarangpur Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Majhi said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will once again form a government in Odisha. File

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Nabarangpur Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Majhi on April 26 said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will once again form a government in Odisha.

He also praised Chairman 5T (Transformational Initiatives) V.K. Pandian for the developmental works in Odisha. Mr. Pandian arrived in Nabarangpur district to campaign for the BJD ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the area.

Also Read | Odisha BJP targets Pandian, slams BJD’s ‘misrule and misdeed’

"5T Chairman and BJD leader Pandian is taking a tour of the Nabarangpur district. The work he did wasn't done by any other leader. He has taken the lead for our party and is appealing to the people and telling them we don't believe in mere promises, we believe in action. Whatever the public demanded in the last two to three years, was fulfilled by us," Mr. Majhi said.

"Whatever the public demands, we will stand by that because we are once again forming a government in Odisha. Naveen Patnaik will become CM again for the sixth term," he added.

Two women BJD leaders quit party ahead of Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Odisha

Mr. Pandian, a member of the Biju Janata Dal and a former IAS officer was appointed as Chairman 5T (Transformational Initiatives) with the rank of a Cabinet Minister. The former bureaucrat is next to BJD chief and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the BJD's star campaigners' list.

Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat, along with three other Parliamentary constituencies — Koraput, Kalahandi and Berhampur — and 28 Assembly segments, will go to polls on May 13. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJD got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at eight seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Related Topics

Orissa / Bhubaneswar / state politics / politics / politics (general) / Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.