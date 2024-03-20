Naveen Patnaik trying to emotionally blackmail people of Odisha: Congress

March 20, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak alleged that Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik has tried to emotionally blackmail the people of Odisha through an open letter.

“Just before the upcoming Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly polls, the Chief Minister has issued an open letter requesting the people of the State to elect him for another 10 years,” Mr. Pattanayak said during a press conference, in Bhubaneswar, on March 20.

"The BJD government, in its 24 years of rule, has failed to enhance the income of farmers. The State farmers' income is less than ₹5,000 per month. Outsiders have grabbed important tenders and looted crores of Rupees from Odisha. However, the Chief Minister is asking the people, are you happy?" he said.

“Alleging that the BJD is deep in corruption including multi-crore mining scam and chit fund scam,” the Congress leader said, “The State government has no fear because the BJP-led government is there at Centre, which is protecting it. No CBI or ED is investigating such cases in Odisha”.

Targeting the BJD over the electoral bond issue, Mr. Pattanayak said, "Following the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission of India has published the data. It shows that BJD has received more than ₹900 crore donations through electoral bonds." Reacting to the allegation of Congress, senior BJD leader Sudhir Samal said the people of Odisha have experienced the work done by the Congress when it was in power in the State and what the BJD government has done for them.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has treated the 4.50 crore people of the State as his family members and the people have also accepted him. The CM has worked for all sections of society and also ensured that no one will be deprived of basic facilities", Mr. Samal said.