Naveen Patnaik govt. in Odisha bets on poll sops announced at frenzied pace

March 14, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Amidst what appears to be election-related sops of significant scale, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government has announced a series of new projects and perks to the tune of ₹30,000 crore aimed at various segments of society from college students to mayors since January 1 this year.

Although the State government has aimed at encompassing the entire population with its provisions, the number of individual beneficiaries across various schemes could reach up to 60 lakh.

Also read | One-time ₹1,000 livelihood assistance for all PDS families in Odisha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government started the election year with a bang with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laying foundation for the ₹6,255.94 crore Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project on January 1. The entire amount, which will be sourced from the State’s exchequer, will be spent in the first phase of the project. The CM had then said that the day would be remembered as a special day in the State’s history.

Later that month on January 9, Mr. Patnaik approved a ₹4,000 crore integrated irrigation project at Govindpalli in Malkangiri district, which is likely to help irrigate 92,815 acres of agricultural land and provide drinking water to 1.5 lakh people. The project is one of the largest integrated irrigation projects of the State.

Similarly, in the first week of January, Mr. Patnaik laid foundation for 112 projects worth ₹2,220 crore in Balangir and announced a hike of stipends substantially high for pharmacy and nursing students. He also announced a ₹120-crore football stadium in Sambalpur district.

Towards the end of January, the CM laid foundation for 19 instream storage projects across 13 districts to be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹4,600 crore.

While the government was busy announcing projects with significant monetary implications, it also attempted to inject a sense of pride and feel-good factor by organising the first World Odia Language Conference in the first week of February. Mr. Patnaik announced that the event will be organised every five years.

A decision that influenced a sizeable population was revision of pensions for old age and people with disability under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY). As many as 36.75 lakh people were benefited by the sharp hike in monthly pension. The government would have to cough up ₹3,683 crore annually for this enhanced pension.

On February 6, the government took a decision to increase the number of beneficiaries under ‘Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana’, which supports aged artists, from 50,000 to 80,000. Eight days later, the government raised the pension of the artists to ₹2,000 per month from the earlier ₹1,200 per month. Artists above 80 years will get ₹2,500 per month.

In the second week of February, the CM announced that the government would provide one-time livelihood assistance of ₹1,000 in shape of cash to each of the nearly 96 lakh families covered under the Public Distribution System. Besides, the government decided to provide two jute carry bags of 20 kilogram and 10 kg capacity to each of the 95,90,526 PDS families for their daily use, free of cost. This scheme would cost the government coffer ₹1,200 crore.

The CM also announced 50% bonus for kendu leaf pluckers whose number is around nine lakh in the State. Though the financial implication of the announcement is ₹150 crore, about 80% of kendu leaf pluckers are women and more than 95% belong to the Scheduled Castes, tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The biggest of all decisions were taken on February 22 when the State Cabinet approved an estimated budget of ₹6,029.70 crore for the upcoming three years (financial years 2024-25 to 2026-27) under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA), a farmers’ incentive programme. Just before the 2019 elections, the BJD government had launched KALIA scheme that played a key role in swelling support in the favour of the regional party.

The State government opened the coffers for all during March. Whoever approached the government for a hike with respect to their incentives did not return disappointed. Every college student pursuing graduation and post-graduation are now entitled to annual assistance ranging from Rs. 9000 to Rs. 11000. The government also approved doubling of maternity benefit from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 under MAMATA, a State-specific scheme for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Incentives of functionaries of ‘Mission Shakti’, primary school teachers and elected representatives of rural and urban bodies were increased. Mayors of municipal corporations will now get ₹50,000 monthly remuneration. Monthly pensions of weavers and artisans were also increased. Unemployed youth were promised ₹1 lakh interest-free loan through a new scheme called ‘SWAYAM’.

On the spiritual front, the health insurance of priests serving in Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri was increased and ₹50,000 was given to every Bhagabata Tungi, a community hall where texts from Hindu holy books are chanted. The government also announced that it would provide ₹25,000 per month to Padma awardees.

“The annual fund requirement to meet existing and enhanced salaries and other incentives will touch ₹1,60,000 crore. The government must explain how it plans to mobilise resources for it. We will soon be pushed to a debt trap,” said Panchanan Kanungo, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister of Odisha.

Subhasis Behera from Cuttack district said: “I have been casting my votes since 1980s. I have never seen the frenzied pace at which the State government has announced incentives. This is just a bribe.”