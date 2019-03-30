Naveen Patnaik banks on women to best anti-incumbency

With many of the ruling Biju Janata Dal’s sitting legislators and Members of Parliament facing anti-incumbency, Odisha Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik has adopted new tactics to win the ensuing simultaneous parliamentary and Assembly polls.

A key element is the decision to nominate women candidates, including a self-help group (SHG) worker, to a third of the State’s 21 Lok Sabha seats, as Mr. Patnaik banks on women voters to help carry the BJD to a fifth consecutive victory in Odisha.

Also, to effectively counter challenges from the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mr. Patnaik is replacing many of the sitting legislators and MPs to overcome the anti-incumbency factor and focussing on highlighting his government’s achievements over the past 19 years.

Leading the charge against the resurgent Congress and BJP, the BJD president is contesting from two Assembly seats — Hinjili in his home district Ganjam and Bijepur in Bargarh district in western Odisha — with the aim of giving the lie to the perception that the BJD was strong in coastal Odisha alone.

Chhattisgarh effect

While the Congress has been buoyed by its recent unprecedented victory in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, the BJP has been fancying its chances in the State since it emerged as the main challenger to the ruling party in the 2017 panchayat elections.

The BJP also gained some recent momentum with the induction of the former BJD MP from Kendrapara, Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, as well as several sitting legislators of the BJD and the Congress, and a sitting MP of the ruling party.

With Odisha remaining a three-party State since 2000 when Mr. Patnaik first became the Chief Minister, the BJD enjoyed big brother status locally in its alliance with the BJP between 2000 and 2009. The decision to sever ties with the BJP, before the 2009 polls, handed the BJD a further advantage since there was zero possibility of the Congress and the BJP ever joining hands against it.

In 2009, the BJD won in 103 Assembly constituencies by having seat-sharing arrangements with the Nationalist Congress Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India, while Congress won 27 seats and BJP won six. In 2014, fighting the polls alone, the BJD bagged 117 out of the 147 Assembly seats, while Congress won 16 and the BJP 10.

In the Lok Sabha polls: the BJD won 14 seats in 2009, while the Congress won six seats and the CPI one. The regional party improved its performance in 2014 by winning 20 of the 21 seats, while the BJP wrested one.

The BJD government’s Mission Shakti programme, which has had more than 70 lakh women working as members in women’s SHGs across the State, is a key constituency Mr. Patnaik aims to tap into. Hence the move to give 33% of tickets to women for the Lok Sabha polls, including the decision to field an SHG worker as the party’s candidate for the Aska Lok Sabha seat.

Besides, through the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme for farmers, Mr. Patnaik has been able to substantially address agrarian disquiet in Odisha. More than 37 lakh farmers, sharecroppers and agricultural labourers have been extended financial benefits under the scheme, which has overshadowed the PM-Kisan scheme of the Centre. Separately, over 20 lakh construction workers have also been benefited through housing, scholarships for their children, financial support for the marriage of their daughters and pensions.

With Mr. Patnaik’s popularity appearing largely intact, the BJP is hoping to win over voters by highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The Congress, on the other hand, finds itself primarily hamstrung by the lack of a strong regional leadership, this despite the fact that the party is extending a raft of promises to attract the voters.

For the left-handed Mr. Patnaik, a successful campaign that helps the BJD beat back the challenge from both, a party featuring the ‘right hand’ as its symbol and a right-wing party, could make him the first leader in Odisha to have become Chief Minister for five times in a row.