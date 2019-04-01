Modi was unlike ‘mauni baba’ Manmohan Singh after Pulwama attack, says Amit Shah

PARALAKHEMUNDI

01 April 2019 17:04 IST

“BJP believes in the policy to answer goli (bullet) of terrorists with gola (bomb),” said party president Amit Shah at an election rally on outskirts of Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district in Odisha’s Berhampur parliamentary constituency, on Monday.

Claiming that country is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, martyrs of Pulwama terror attack had been avenged, Mr. Shah cited recent retaliatory air strike on terror bases in PoK with satiric remark that Prime Minister Modi was unlike ‘mauni baba’ Manmohan Singh.

He was also too critical of Congress think tank Sam Pitroda’s desire to have talks with Pakistan. “Rahul Gandhi’s guru Mr Pitroda may be wanting talks as it is policy of their party but policy of our party is to give fitting reply in the form of gola (bomb) in return of goli (bullet) fired by terrorists”, he said.

He alleged that for vote bank politics Congress had floated concept of ‘Hindu terror’ to tarnish image of Hindus. Citing example of recent acquittal of all accused in Samjhauta Express blast case, he blamed that real culprits of this case have gone scot free.

He called upon voters to elect Modi government at the Centre again and also throw away BJD’s Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha. He paid homage to stalwarts, who were catalyst in formation of Odisha on April 1, 1936, the first State formed on linguistic basis. He lamented that even after 19 years rule, Mr. Patnaik was unable to speak in Odia.

“This time choose a Chief Minister who can speak and understand your issues and problem in your own language,” he said. He called upon voters in Odisha to elect BJP-led Central government and a BJP government in the State. Without naming anyone of his party he said, “Odisha needs a young Chief Minister”.

Taking up issue of migration of labour force from Odisha to Gujarat, Mr. Shah said around 30,000 Odias participated in his recent rally in Surat. “These Odias support BJP in Gujarat. But it is sad that even after 19 years rule Naveen Patnaik government cannot provide employment opportunity to these workers so that they will stay back with their families in Odisha”, he said. Odias are migrating to Gujarat for livelihood due to dearth of employment scope in the State, he added.

Mr. Shah said Odisha had become land of corruption and commission where a handful of officials have become obstacle for development of common mass. He alleged that benefit of over 5.56 lakh crore rupees provided by Central government for development of Odisha had failed to reach the people because of officers of Naveen Patnaik government.

He alleged that BJD government in Odisha had failed to provide basic necessities like proper road communication, electricity supply, safe drinking water and irrigation facility to the citizens. He gave a list of different Central developmental schemes taken up by NDA government under Mr Modi.

Several top leaders of BJP including Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, former Chief Minister Giridhar Gomango, national vice president Baijayant Panda and others were present on the dais. Former Odisha Minister Raghab Parida joined BJP during Mr. Shah’s visit.