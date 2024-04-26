Lok Sabha 2024: Naveen Patnaik’s 20-year tenure in Odisha are ‘lost years’, says Amit Shah

April 26, 2024 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The 20 year tenure of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were “lost years” in the State’s development chapter and it remained stagnant showing no significant progress over the past two decades, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while addressing public meeting in Subarnapur district on Thursday.

“A group of researchers were studying development of the country. They came to meet me. Researchers termed 20 years ruled by Mr. Patnaik as lost years and the State was there where it was 20 years ago,” he said.

“The State’s growth sharply increased by multiple times where both the State and the Centre are under the BJP rule. The double engine governments have accelerated the development process,” he said.

“It is time for the youth of Odisha to participate in global standard competition. It is time to bring global companies to the State and ensure providing irrigation water in all crop fields. People have given 25 years to Mr. Patnaik. If the BJP is given opportunity of coming to power for five years, it will make Odisha number one State,” Mr. Shah said.

The BJP leader asserted, “Odisha has huge potential to progress as it houses country’s highest mineral deposits. Ironically, Odisha is home to high percentage of poor people. The State government is wasting mineral resources. If BJP is voted to power, it will utilise mineral resources for development of tribal population.”

“Anyone who does not have respect for Odisha’s literature, culture, and tradition, he cannot take the State forward. The current government has deprived Odisha from development. It is involved in large scale corruption with help of bureaucracy. During past 10 years, the country has achieved unbelievable of development milestones especially in the State where there is BJP government,” he said, calling upon voters to uproot the Biju Janata Dal government.

Mr. Shah said sought people’s support for victory in 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats and majority in State Legislative Assembly for forming government in Odisha for the first time.

During a decade of United Progressive Alliance rule, Odisha received ₹1.45 lakh crore of development fund, but during the Narendra Modi Government, the fund devolution went up to ₹4.81 lakh crore. Besides, ₹1.5 lakh crore for infrastructure projects, ₹23,000 crore for road development, ₹65,000 crore for railways and ₹500 crore for airport development have been provided to Odisha by the Narendra Modi government.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is seeking a sixth term in Odisha which would make him the longest serving Chief Minister in India.