Odisha 2019

List of Ministers and their portfolios in Naveen Patnaik's Cabinet

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik takes oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik takes oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Courtesy DD News

more-in

The new Cabinet comprises 20 Ministers, including 10 new faces and two women.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik was sworn in as Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive term in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

As many as 20 other members of the new Council of Ministers were also sworn in at the ceremony held at the Exhibition Ground. The Council of Ministers has 10 new faces, including two women.

Those who took oath as Cabinet Ministers were Ranendra Pratap Swain, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Prafulla Mallick, Padmanabha Behera, Pratap Jena, Niranjan Pujari, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Sudam Marandi, Susanta Singh, Naba Kishore Das and Tukuni Sahu. Mr. Marandi, a tribal leader from Mayurbhanj, took the oath in Santhali language.

Those who took oath as Ministers of State were Ashok Chandra Panda, Samir Ranjan Dash, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Premananda Nayak, Raghunandan Das, Padmini Dian, Tusharkanti Behera and Jagannath Saraka.

Their portfolios were allocated later in the day, with Mr. Patnaik keeping Home, General Administration & Public Grievance with himself.

Here is the list of ministers and their portfolios:

Chief Minister Naveen PatnaikHome, General Administration & Public Grievance and any other Department specifically not assigned
Niranjan PujariFinance, Excise
Bikram Keshari ArukhaForest & Environment, Parliamentary Affairs
Prafulla Kumar MallickSteel & Mines, Works
Ranendra Pratap SwainFood Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Co-operation
Padmanabha BeheraPlanning & Convergence, Commerce & Transport
Pratap JenaPanchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development
Arun Kumar SahooAgriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Higher Education
Sudam MarndiRevenue & Disaster Management
Susanta SinghRural Development, Labour & Employees’ State Insurance
Naba Kisore DasHealth & Family Welfare
Tukuni SahuWomen & Child Development and Mission Shakti

 

Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

Jagannath SarkaS.T. & S.C. Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare
Dibya Shankar MishraEnergy; Industries; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Ashok Chandra PandaScience & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability
Samir Ranjan DasSchool & Mass Education
Jyoti Prakash PanigrahiTourism; Odia Language, Literature & Culture
Premananda NayakSkill Development & Technical Education
Raghunandan DasWater Resources, Information & Public Relations
Padmini DianHandlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts
Tusharkanti BeheraElectronics & Information Technology, Sports & Youth Services

 

Minister of State

Prafulla Kumar MallickHome

 

Comments
Related Topics Other States Odisha 2019
Orissa
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2019 5:35:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/odisha-assembly/list-of-ministers-and-their-portfolios-in-naveen-patnaiks-cabinet/article27287862.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story