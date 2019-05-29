List of Ministers and their portfolios in Naveen Patnaik's Cabinet

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik was sworn in as Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive term in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
As many as 20 other members of the new Council of Ministers were also sworn in at the ceremony held at the Exhibition Ground. The Council of Ministers has 10 new faces, including two women.
Those who took oath as Cabinet Ministers were Ranendra Pratap Swain, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Prafulla Mallick, Padmanabha Behera, Pratap Jena, Niranjan Pujari, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Sudam Marandi, Susanta Singh, Naba Kishore Das and Tukuni Sahu. Mr. Marandi, a tribal leader from Mayurbhanj, took the oath in Santhali language.
Those who took oath as Ministers of State were Ashok Chandra Panda, Samir Ranjan Dash, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Premananda Nayak, Raghunandan Das, Padmini Dian, Tusharkanti Behera and Jagannath Saraka.
Their portfolios were allocated later in the day, with Mr. Patnaik keeping Home, General Administration & Public Grievance with himself.
Here is the list of ministers and their portfolios:
|Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
|Home, General Administration & Public Grievance and any other Department specifically not assigned
|Niranjan Pujari
|Finance, Excise
|Bikram Keshari Arukha
|Forest & Environment, Parliamentary Affairs
|Prafulla Kumar Mallick
|Steel & Mines, Works
|Ranendra Pratap Swain
|Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Co-operation
|Padmanabha Behera
|Planning & Convergence, Commerce & Transport
|Pratap Jena
|Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development
|Arun Kumar Sahoo
|Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Higher Education
|Sudam Marndi
|Revenue & Disaster Management
|Susanta Singh
|Rural Development, Labour & Employees’ State Insurance
|Naba Kisore Das
|Health & Family Welfare
|Tukuni Sahu
|Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti
Ministers of State (Independent Charge):
|Jagannath Sarka
|S.T. & S.C. Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare
|Dibya Shankar Mishra
|Energy; Industries; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|Ashok Chandra Panda
|Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability
|Samir Ranjan Das
|School & Mass Education
|Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi
|Tourism; Odia Language, Literature & Culture
|Premananda Nayak
|Skill Development & Technical Education
|Raghunandan Das
|Water Resources, Information & Public Relations
|Padmini Dian
|Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts
|Tusharkanti Behera
|Electronics & Information Technology, Sports & Youth Services
Minister of State
|Prafulla Kumar Mallick
|Home