List of Ministers and their portfolios in Naveen Patnaik's Cabinet

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik was sworn in as Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive term in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

As many as 20 other members of the new Council of Ministers were also sworn in at the ceremony held at the Exhibition Ground. The Council of Ministers has 10 new faces, including two women.

Those who took oath as Cabinet Ministers were Ranendra Pratap Swain, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Prafulla Mallick, Padmanabha Behera, Pratap Jena, Niranjan Pujari, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Sudam Marandi, Susanta Singh, Naba Kishore Das and Tukuni Sahu. Mr. Marandi, a tribal leader from Mayurbhanj, took the oath in Santhali language.

Those who took oath as Ministers of State were Ashok Chandra Panda, Samir Ranjan Dash, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Premananda Nayak, Raghunandan Das, Padmini Dian, Tusharkanti Behera and Jagannath Saraka.

Their portfolios were allocated later in the day, with Mr. Patnaik keeping Home, General Administration & Public Grievance with himself.

Here is the list of ministers and their portfolios:

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Home, General Administration & Public Grievance and any other Department specifically not assigned Niranjan Pujari Finance, Excise Bikram Keshari Arukha Forest & Environment, Parliamentary Affairs Prafulla Kumar Mallick Steel & Mines, Works Ranendra Pratap Swain Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Co-operation Padmanabha Behera Planning & Convergence, Commerce & Transport Pratap Jena Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development Arun Kumar Sahoo Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Higher Education Sudam Marndi Revenue & Disaster Management Susanta Singh Rural Development, Labour & Employees’ State Insurance Naba Kisore Das Health & Family Welfare Tukuni Sahu Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti

Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

Jagannath Sarka S.T. & S.C. Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Dibya Shankar Mishra Energy; Industries; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ashok Chandra Panda Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability Samir Ranjan Das School & Mass Education Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi Tourism; Odia Language, Literature & Culture Premananda Nayak Skill Development & Technical Education Raghunandan Das Water Resources, Information & Public Relations Padmini Dian Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Tusharkanti Behera Electronics & Information Technology, Sports & Youth Services

Minister of State