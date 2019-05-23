In maps: Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha election results 2019

Odisha 2019

Making it count: Voters queue up at a polling booth at Lathi village of Ganjam. File photo.

The Biju Janata Ddal looks set to form its government for a fifth straight term negating a Modi wave that is sweeping the country, with its candidates leading in 112 of the state's 146 seats.

Mr. Patnaik, who is contesting the Assembly polls from Bijepur and his home turf Hinjili, is leading in both the seats.

"Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

In the Parliamentary election, however, he BJP has performed better in Odisha, enroute to winning 9 seats to the BJD's 12.

 

