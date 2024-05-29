Hemant Soren’s sister Anjani Soren waging a lone battle to keep JMM afloat in Odisha

Sitting on a charpoy in a quaint, sprawling clay-roof house in this nondescript village, a middle-aged woman instructs a group of men to spread out and reignite the spirit of unifying tribals under the banner of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), aiming to make it the preferred party once more in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The 52-year-old woman, who despite all personal setbacks, is trying to uphold the JMM flag high in Odisha is Anjani Soren, daughter of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren and sister of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. She is waging a lone battle to keep the JMM relevant outside Jharkhand.

Also read | Close contest on the cards in Odisha’s six Lok Sabha constituencies

Married to the late Debananda Marandi of Ghodadega village in Mayurbhanj district, Ms. Soren stayed devoted to her family until her husband’s untimely death in 2017. It was around this time that her political career took off. Despite her short tenure in politics, she has faced the challenge of reviving the JMM, which has been plagued by frequent defections.

“My husband had perhaps seen a spark of a political career in me. Before his death, he encouraged me to run in the zilla parishad elections in 2017. Subsequently, I contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mayurbhanj and finished third. I hope to perform better this time,” she said.

Ms. Soren is currently contesting both the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat and the Saraskana Assembly seat. She is supported by the Congress, a partner in the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc). Besides her candidacy in Saraskana, the JMM has fielded candidates in four other Assembly seats.

Ghodadega, Ms. Soren’s in-laws’ home, is just 3 km away from the in-laws’ home of President Droupadi Murmu. Despite this proximity, Ms. Soren is not overwhelmed by Ms. Murmu’s influence in the locality following her election to the top post.

“President Murmu’s election was part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s grand plan to be seen as champion of tribal cause, aimed at garnering tribal votes. Has it benefited people as a whole? Women continue to sell leaf plates and raw plant branches used as toothbrush,” she retorted.

‘Deserted party’

On her decision to fight parliamentary and Assembly polls simultaneously, Ms. Soren said, “most of those who had fought on JMM ticket in Odisha have deserted the party. I was not perturbed by this. I feel sorry for them as these politicians do not see the opportunity to represent people as politics. They consider it as a source of income.”

The JMM leader, who finished third by securing 1,35,552 votes, 11.78% of total votes polled in 2019, pointed out that 19 candidates are in fray for the Saraskana Assembly seat.

How did she manage to poll over one lakh votes in her maiden Lok Sabha elections? “My father Shibu Soren had built political movement in Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh district of Odisha. I was benefited by his efforts. I have been in regular touch with party carders during past five years,” she said.

Ms. Soren, a senior member of the Marandi family, which has remained united for the past three generations, oversees the family and their agricultural operations.

‘Political conspiracy’

When asked about Mr. Hemant Soren’s arrest and its potential impact on her campaign in Odisha, she stated, “Hemant Sorenji was arrested as part of a political conspiracy. It has got resonance in this tribal-dominated region. In 2019, my brother addressed 16 meetings in support of my candidature. I deeply feel his absence as a leader and brother. However, this will not hinder my determination to keep the JMM flag flying high.”

According to her, the JMM’s support base lies among poor people whose socio-economic conditions have not changed during the past 25 years and unemployment has gone up due to lack of opportunity in Mayurbhanj. As part of strategy, Ms. Soren is not sticking to demand for separate statehood by merging Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts of Odisha with Jharkhand.

Ironically, Ms. Soren is pitted against Sudam Marndi, State’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and Biju Janata Dal leader. Mr. Marndi was elected to Lok Sabha from Mayurbhanj on JMM ticket in 2004. It was seen high point in JMM’s campaign in Odisha. Her another opponent and BJP candidate Naba Charan Majhi also has his roots in the JMM movement.