Former Odisha CM J. B. Patnaik’s son makes electoral debut

April 15, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the All India Congress Committee released a list of 75 candidates for the Odisha assembly elections on Sunday. Former Chief Minister late J. B. Patnaik’s son, Pruthvi Ballav Patnaik, is making his electoral debut from Begunia assembly seat.

The list also features former OPCC presidents Jayadev Jena and Niranjan Patnaik who will contest from Anandpur and Bhandaripokhari assembly constituencies respectively.

The CEC replaced Prabodh Tirkey, former Indian Hockey captain, with Devendra Bhitaria, from Talasara assembly seat in Sundargarh district. Chiranjeevi Bisoyi has been replaced by Bipin Bihari Swain from Kabisuryanagar assembly seat in Ganjam district.

Patnaik’s heirs

Mr. Pruthvi Ballav Patnaik, a businessman, is former Odisha CM J. B. Patnaik’s son. His father dominated politics in the State for two decades. His mother, the late Jayanti Patnaik, was a former MP. Despite hailing from an established political family, Pruthvi Ballav Patnaik had shown little interest in running for office.

Having been associated with all mainstream political parties – the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Biju Janata Dal - Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, son-in-law of the former Odisha CM and former editor of Odia daily, Sambad, was taking the family’s legacy forward. But he has not been fielded by any party after differences with BJD.

Asked about his rationale for entering politics at 58, Pruthvi Ballav Patnaik said: “initially, my focus was on the business rather than politics. Back in 2019, the Congress party offered me a ticket, but the timeframe to establish a support base was too limited. This time, I have extensively toured the Begunia assembly constituency.”

He added, “I strongly believe in the timing of events. Everything unfolds at its destined moment.”

The AICC has also approved Dr. Debasmita Sharma, daughter of former Congress MLA Debendra Sharma, from Aul Assembly Constituency.