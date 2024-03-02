GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five-time MLA Arabinda Dhali resigns from BJD, says will join BJP

March 02, 2024 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI

Five-time MLA Arabinda Dhali resigned on March 2 from the ruling BJD, and said that he would join the opposition BJP.

Mr. Dhali, the MLA of Jayadev in Khordha district, said he has sent his resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik via e-mail.

He, however, did not mention any reason for his resignation.

Mr. Dhali was first elected to the assembly from the Malkangiri seat in a by-election in 1992 on a BJP ticket. He retained the seat for two consecutive terms.

He then joined the BJD, and was elected to the assembly from Jayadev in 2009. He also won the 2019 election from the seat.

He was the transport and corporation minister in Mr. Patnaik's government.

Last month, expelled BJD MLAs Pradeep Panigrahy and Prashant Jagdev also joined the BJP. Former state minister Debasis Nayak of the BJD also switched sides recently.

The assembly elections in the state are slated to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.

Orissa / Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

